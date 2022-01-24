Lanes closed on Waiakamilo Rd. from Kalani Street to Nimitz Highway due to possible gas leak

KALIHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) closed off Waiakamilo makai bound lanes from Kalani Street to Nimitz on Monday due to a possible gas leak.

HFD received an emergency call at around 10:24 a.m. from Hawai’i Gas. A gas line was ruptured while a construction crew was working on Waiakamilo Road.

According to Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), after a Hazmat reading, it was determined the gas measure was high enough to evacuate the entire building at 420 Waiakamilo Road for precautionary reasons. Businesses on Hart Street in between Libby Street and Waiakamilo Road were also evacuated.

Honolulu police are investigating.

