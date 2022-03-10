HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to an accident involving the City Bus, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) closed all westbound lanes at Kalanianaole Highway from its intersection at Hawaii Kai Drive to Kawaihae Street.

HPD said the incident happened at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday when a Sedan was heading west on Kalanianaole Highway. As the Sedan approached Kawaihae Street it collided with a City Bus that was making a left turn.

The driver of the Sedan was reported to be in critical condition but his injuries later improved for him to be in serious condition. The bus driver was also in serious condition.