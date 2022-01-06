Lanes Closed: BWS crews are working on two water main breaks on N Vineyard Boulevard, Keolu Drive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on N Vineyard Boulevard, between Liliha Street and Aala Street. According to BWS, two far lanes heading eastbound on N Vineyard Boulevard just after Liliha Street will remain closed during repairs.

BWS crews are also working on a 12-inch main break in Kailua on Keolu Drive across from the Texaco gas station, before Hui Street.

BWS said the break has impacted water service for two residential homes and three area businesses. An alternate water source will be provided at a later time for impacted residents. Residents affected are encouraged to bring their own containers to fill.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution, expect delays or use alternate routes.