HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported a multiple-vehicle accident in Kalihi — westbound and eastbound, on H-1 Freeway near LikeLike exit.

The accident happened around 6:21 a.m. on Dec. 21. Honolulu police are still investigating the scene. All motorists are advised to use alternate routes which include King Street and Nimitz Highway.