Lane closures scheduled in Kalaheo, Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works is announcing lane closures scheduled for roads in Kalaheo from May 6 to May 8 to allow for road reconstruction work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Work is scheduled as follows:

  • Hokua Road and Polaris Road on May 6,
  • Puu Kulana Place on May 7, and
  • Puu Road on May 8.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained. Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists during this closure.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures and allow for extra time to get to destinations.

Anyone with questions may contact Maui Kupono Builders at 808-369-1800 or the County of Kauai Roads Division at 808-241-4847.

