Lane closures scheduled for Windward Oahu, Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu-bound lanes of the H-3 Freeway will be closed starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 9, and lasting through Saturday, July 10, Sunday, July 11, and reopening at 4 a.m. on Monday, July 12.

The closure will repeat during the weekend of Friday, July 30. State crews will be fixing damaged expansion joints located at the runaway truck ramp.

Lane closures in Waikiki are also scheduled for the week of July 12. The City will close the right lanes of Kalakaua Avenue between Kuhio Avenue and Olohana Street for road work.

The Waikiki lane closure will take place on Wednesday, July 14, and Thursday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Special duty police officers will help with traffic control in the area.