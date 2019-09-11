Lane closures on Lisbon Street through end of the year

Beginning Tuesday, Sep. 11, through the end of the calendar year there will be occasional lane closures on Lisbon Street by the Beretania Street intersection as a contractor conducts underground electrical work.

Working hours are Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Flagmen or special duty police officers will be assisting with motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic controls.

When work is taking place on Lisbon Street, anyone with business with the Board of Water Supply (BWS) will still be able to access the customer parking lot behind the BWS Public Service Building from the Lisbon Street and Lauhala Street entrances.