HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply will be working to repair a 12-inch main broken valve on Farrington Highway, west of Kili Drive in Makaha.

A single lane on the bridge past Kili Drive will remain closed while the repairs are conducted. There will be contraflow in place.

There may be lower-than-normal water pressure or service interruption for those living west of Kili Drive.

For those impacted by the repairs, there will be a water wagon located at the Makaha Shores condominium, said BWS. There also will be a roving water wagon on standby.

If you are in need of water, BWS said to please call (808) 748-5000, ext. 1. You will need to bring your own containers.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution near the repair site and be mindful of crew working on the repairs.