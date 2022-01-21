Lane closures on Kalaheo Avenue, Kailua due to water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) said that one lane will be closed to all traffic fronting 18 S. Kalaheo Ave. in Kailua so crews can respond to a small water main break on Jan. 21.

As of 7 p.m., traffic heading westbound on Kalaheo Avenue from Kailua Beach Park is now one way only past the worksite. Traffic heading east-bound will be detoured right on south Kalaheo Avenue onto Kuulei Road.

According to BWS, their crew responded to the main break at around 5 p.m. and the remaining lane will be contra-flowed as they make repairs.

The water main break is between Kuulei road and Kaapuni drive; BWS said the area should be avoided and motorists should seek alternate routes.

BWS will continue to update the public when further information is available. Visit the BWS website for more information.