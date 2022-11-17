HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is notifying motorists that westbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be blocked off in the Maili during peak commuting times in the morning.

HDOT said lanes will be closed between Maipalaoa Road and Manununu Street while crews install five 110′ long girders at the Maipalaoa Bridge.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As a result, traffic will be contra-flowed in the eastbound lanes which will allow only one lane of traffic in each direction.

Construction is happening during the week of Thanksgiving so the department is advising the public to plan their commutes accordingly.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Police will be at the scene to help with traffic control. Construction will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 23.