Lane Closures for the weekend of July 5-7

There is no scheduled roadwork on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The Oahu list may not include all permitted daytime closures and will be updated on Friday, July 5.

OAHU LANE CLOSURES

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pali Highway overpass and the Middle Street underpass on Friday, July 5, through Friday, July 12, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

2) HONOLULU (24-HOUR WORK)

24-hour shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Liliha Street overpass and the Punchbowl Street offramp (Exit 21B) on Friday, July 5, through Friday, July 12, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Punchbowl Street onramp and the Palama Street offramp (Exit 20C) on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements. The School Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway westbound will be closed.

4) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Kualakai Parkway and Makakilo Drive on Sunday night, July 7, through Thursday morning, July 11, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project.

For more information, visit the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project website at https://www.buildkapolei.com/

5) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for sign installations. Eastbound motorists will be directed to the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 1B) as an alternate route.

For more information, visit the Kapolei Interchange Complex Phase 2 project website at https://www.buildkapolei.com/

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY (ROUTES 93/930) —

1) MAKAHA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway (Route 93) in the westbound direction between Hakimo Road and Kili Drive on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for striping work as part of the Farrington Hwy Resurfacing, Phase II from Hakimo Road to Kili Drive project.

2) WAIANAE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Hakimo Road and Kimo Street on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for paving work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 83) —

1) KANEOHE (WEEKEND WORK)

Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 83) in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Ahuimanu Road on Sunday, July 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work. Parking will not be available.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY (ROUTES 61/72) —

1) WAIMANALO (WEEKEND WORK)

Right and shoudler closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between Flamingo Street and Keolu Drive on Saturday, July 6, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for tree trimming.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 92) —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Sand Island Access Road on Friday night, July 5, through Saturday morning, July 6, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for striping work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway (Route 92) in the westbound direction between Puuloa Road and Valkenburgh Street on Saturday, July 6, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., for electrical maintenance.

— PALI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 61) —

1) NUUANU TO KANEOHE (WEEKEND AND WEEKLY CLOSURE)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in both directions between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Saturday, July 6, through Friday, July 12, over a 24-hour period, for slope stabilization work following the landslide. The Kailua-bound lanes will be temporarily open during the schedule below.

Monday, July 8, through Friday, July 12 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kailua-bound lanes between Saint Stephen’s Diocesan Center and Nuuanu Pali Drive from 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 7 contraflow schedule:

Honolulu-bound traffic will be contraflowed in the Kaliua-bound lanes from 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Kailua-bound direction will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

2) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Wylie Street overpass and Pauoa Road offramp on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs to Wylie Street and Nuuanu Avenue will be posted.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pali Highway (Route 61) in the Kailua-bound direction between the Pauoa Road underpass and Wylie Street overpass on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., for the Pali Highway Resurfacing project. One lane will be tentatively closed from 2:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

For more information, please visit the Pali Highway Resurfacing project website at http://palihighway.org

— WAIAWA ROAD —

1) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Waiawa Road in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and Ala Ike Street on Saturday, July 6, from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALIHI STREET (ROUTE 63) —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Kalihi Street (Route 63) in both directions between Nimitz Highway and School Street on Monday night, July 8, through Friday morning, July 12, from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI (SIDEWALK AND BIKE PATH CLOSURE)

The west shared use walkway and bike path are closed on Middle Street between North King Street and Kamehameha Highway on Friday night, July 5, through Friday night, July 12, over a 24-hour period, for the Middle Street pavement reconstruction project. Pedestrians are directed to use the east sidewalk.

KAUAI LANE CLOSURES

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) HANAPEPE (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

The Hanapepe River Bridge on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Puolo Road and Iona Road will be closed, and traffic will be shifted to the adjacent temporary bridge over a twenty-four-hour period, seven days a week. Speed limit is reduced to 25 mph.

2) LAWAI (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in the eastbound direction between Akemama Road and Piko Road on Sunday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., for tree trimming.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) HANALEI (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) in the Lihue bound direction at Mile Marker 1 (before the Hanalei Bridge) for emergency slope stabilization. There is access in both directions with alternating traffic control.

2) LIHUE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating two-lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between North Leho Drive and Kapule Highway on Sunday night, July 7, through Friday morning, July 12, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for striping work.

MAUI LANE CLOSURES

FOR THE WEEKEND OF JULY 5 – JULY 7

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— HANA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) PAIA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Wailua Valley State Wayside Park on Saturday, July 6, through Friday, July 12, over a 24-hour period, for retaining wall work.

2) WAILUA (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of mile marker 21.5 on Saturday, July 6, through Friday, July 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for steel reinforcement installations.