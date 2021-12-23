Lane closures for the Kawaihau-Hau’a’ala-Mailihuna Complete Streets Project in Kapa’a begins Dec. 27

Courtesy of the County of Kaua’i

KAPA’A, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Grace Pacific LLC. will be closing portions of Kapa’a from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the Kawaihau-Hau’a’ala-Mailihuna Complete Streets Project.

Road crews will be working on grading, drain line and sidewalk construction in the vicinity of the Hau’a’ala Road, Kolohala Road, Malilihuna Road and Kawaihau Road intersection.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

DPW said there will be one lane closure on Malihuna and Kawaihau roads. On Dec. 29, Hau’a’ala Road will be closed for work.

Motorists are advised to expect brief and occasional delays. Use alternate routes and drive with caution.