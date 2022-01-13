Lane closures are scheduled for Kuhio Highway on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19

LIHU’E, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The County of Kaua’i Department of Public Works (DPW) will be closing Kuhio Highway near Kapa’a Safeway from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19.

According to the DPW, construction work will include pavement striping and installing pavement markers. Hours of construction will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

DPW said lane closures will be necessary, but two-way traffic will be maintained.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers while driving through the construction work zone area. Motorists should also expect delays and are asked to allow additional travel times.