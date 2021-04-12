Lane closure scheduled along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina as crews replace utility poles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Drivers should plan for slower westbound traffic this week when Hawaiian Electric crews are scheduled to replace utility poles along Farrington Highway near Ko Olina.

The work is set for Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The right westbound lane on Farrington Hwy. will be closed beginning past the entrance of the Waimānalo Gulch landfill.

Traffic cones and arrow boards will be used in the work zone.