HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company is scheduled to replace overhead lines in the Kipapa Gulch area from Monday, May 16, to Friday, May 20.

According to the Hawaiian Electric Company, the work on lines that cross over the Kamehameha Highway requires a lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Waipio Gentry and Mililani.

Traffic will be contra-flowed, and motorists are advised to drive with caution or use alternate routes.

The work “is part of a larger project to replace several spans of critical overhead transmission lines from Kahe Power Plant,” according to HECO.