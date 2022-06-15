HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works alerts traffic goers to a plan for road closures.



Portions of Kawaihau Road will be closed from June 20 to June 24 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The intersection of Mailihuna Road, Hau‘a‘ala Road and Kawaihau Road will experience temporary traffic shifts.



Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time, follow all construction traffic controls and drive slowly when commuting through the area.



Dates and times are subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Braeden Armstrong of Grace Pacific LLC., at 808-354-7651.

