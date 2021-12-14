Lane closed on LikeLike Highway in the Wilson Tunnel for emergency repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) closed one lane on the LikeLike Highway in the Wilson Tunnel.

DOT said eight ceiling rods did not pass routine inspection so crews have blocked off the left Honolulu-bound lane in the tunnel to make repairs. The lane will be closed 24 hours a day until the repairs will be finished.

According to DOT, the rods are made of stainless steel and provide support to the tunnel ceiling. There are more than 350 rods in each tunnel.

The speed limit in the tunnel remains at 35 mph, however, DOT said it may be lowered when there is active construction. Motorists are advised to drive with caution.