HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is monitoring a blocked northbound lane on Kamehameha Highway near Tutu Street — due to a fallen tree near Waimea Bay.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The incident happened around 5:10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. There are no reports of anyone injured.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and to drive with caution through these wet conditions.