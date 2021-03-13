Landslide, mud, and water impacts Maui roadways

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Hawaii Department of Transportation

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wet weather is impacting the roadways on Maui on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reports a landslide happened on Honoapiilani Hwy (the Pali) by the tunnel on the Wailuku side in the morning.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]


Crews are responding to Honoapiilani Highway between Shaw and Dickenson.

There’s also water and debris on the road on Kula Hwy at mile marker 16 and 8.

Then in Ulupalakua there’s water flowing over Kula Highway at mile marker 20.5.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Justin Cruz's Weather Forecast 3-12-21

Coronavirus rules loosen before spring break while officials advise vigilance

Online deals, cheap flights have Las Vegas trending as a popular destination for upcoming vacations

Friends launch website to promote local businesses and offer deals to customers

Little Beach on Maui reopens after being closed for several months

Third-generation Hawaiian feather shop moved to Waikiki

More Top Stories

Trending Stories