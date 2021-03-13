Landslide, mud, and water impacts Maui roadways

MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wet weather is impacting the roadways on Maui on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reports a landslide happened on Honoapiilani Hwy (the Pali) by the tunnel on the Wailuku side in the morning.

Crews are responding to Honoapiilani Highway between Shaw and Dickenson.



There’s also water and debris on the road on Kula Hwy at mile marker 16 and 8.

Then in Ulupalakua there’s water flowing over Kula Highway at mile marker 20.5.

Drivers are urged to use caution.