HONOLULU (KHON2) — A massive mountain of mud and trees slid onto the Pali Highway just after the tunnels blocking both townbound lanes. The Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen said crews arrived on scene just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Traffic was re-routed to Kamehameha Highway at Castle Junction and motorists are advised to use H-3 or Likelike Highway.

A large tree blocks the townbound lanes of Pali Highway after a landslide occurred on Dec. 20, 2023. (Courtesy HDOT)

A landslide closed the townbound lanes of Pali Hwy. on Dec. 20, 2023. (Courtesy Ainslie Gascoigne)

“The slide is big, there’s quite a bit of soil and trees that came down from that slope on the town bound side,” Sniffen explained. “Thankfully, no reports of injuries or damage from this landslide.”

DOT said the road would remain closed to allow crews to remove debris and for an assessment to be made of the hillside and they confirmed this will continue through the weekend.

The detour will affect thousands of drivers right up until the holiday, according to Sen. Chris Lee who represents Kailua and lives on the Windward side.

“The morning commute does happen to be the most busy time for the highway. Everyone’s going into town at about the same time. That’d be the area of greatest impact,” Lee said. “But don’t forget as you come into weekends, and everything else to adjust your schedules, it’s so easy to forget sometimes.”

According to Sniffen, crews cleared more than 10 truckloads of mud and debris before dark, but he said the heavy rain is making things worse.

“We can see water seeping into the slopes or falling into the slopes up above that could further destabilize things,” said Sniffen. “So we know that it’s going to take us into the weekend to clear because as we clear the debris on the road side, there’s a potential that we could destabilize that slope.”

He said they are working cautiously to minimize any additional issues in the area.

“That’s something that’s gonna take a little more time,” Lee added. “So don’t expect that the high was going to be open automatically, just because the current debris has moved out of the way.”

The Pali Highway is notorious for landslides.

Back in 2019, road closures lasted for nearly a year after a catastrophic landslide on Feb. 18 that required emergency slope repairs and additional construction. The project cost more than $86 million.

While the townbound lanes are closed, Sniffen said crews will also remove any other trees along the route that look problematic.