Lanai Lookout closed for filming work on Monday, Sep. 16

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that access to Lanai Lookout and the parking lot will be closed on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for filming work. Crews will also utilize the eastbound lane on Kalanianaole Highway between the Koko Head Shooting Complex and 1,000 feet past the lookout, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for staging of equipment.

During closure hours, traffic will be contraflowed on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound lane with alternating stoppages. Motorists may take Lunalilo Home Road to Kealahou Street to get back onto Kalanianaole Highway near Sandy Beach to avoid the closure area.

Message boards have been posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers and trained flagmen will be on site to assist with traffic control.

HDOT reminds motorists to allow for extra travel time and to drive with caution when getting to their destinations.