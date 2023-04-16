HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said there was a serious motor vehicle collision at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The incident occurred in the Kapiʻolani area.

According to HPD’s Vehicular Homicide Section, a 79-year-old male was driving a moped and traveling westbound in the eastbound lane on Kapiʻolani Boulevard.

The 79-year-old moped driver collided with a 22-year-old female motorist in a vehicle.

When the collision occurred, the 79-year-old moped driver was ejected from his moped and onto the vehicle his moped hit.

HPD said the moped driver sustained critical injuries from the incident.

Once he was taken to a local area hospital, his condition was upgraded to serious.

The 22-year-old motorist had a 21-year-old passenger in her vehicle at the time of the collision.

Neither the driver nor the passenger sustained injuries from the collision.

At this point in 2023, HPD said that Oʻahu has had 19 traffic-related fatalities. This is in contrast to 16 deaths at this point in 2022.

On Saturday, April 15, there were three traffic-related deaths in a single day. Two were in the early morning hours while the third was later in the afternoon.

One incident occurred in the Kaneʻohe area where a 29-year-old male motorist lost control of his vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Another accident occurred in Kalihi where a 31-year-old male motorcyclist also lost control of his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third fatality occurred in the Waipahu area where a 50-year-old motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet succumbed to his injuries.