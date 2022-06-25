LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has scheduled a multi-lane closure of Kuhio Highway, Route 56, between Kuamoo Road and the Temporary Kapa’a Bypass Road.

The road closure will begin on Monday night, June 27, from 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. HDOT said during these times southbound and northbound lanes will be closed.

According to HDOT, alternating traffic will be routed through the makai northbound lane by traffic control flaggers.

The weekly schedule will run Sunday to Thursday with the expectation of the week of June 27 and July 4.

HDOT crews will be paving the new southbound lane on the mauka side of the highway and completing the pavement rehabilitation of the existing three lanes on Kuhio Highway between Kuamoo Road and the Temporary Kapa’a Bypass Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or to use alternate routes. This project is estimated to finish in two months.