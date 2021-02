HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kūhiō Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge is open to one lane of traffic on Kauai on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 as of 7:40 a.m., according to the Kauai Police Department.

Due to heavy ponding in the area, drivers are urged to be careful.

Call 241-1725 to hear a recording from the Kauai Police Department with emergency weather and traffic update phone line.

The bridge was closed on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 due to flash flooding.