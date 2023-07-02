Crews with the Board of Water Supply work on repairing a 24-inch water main break in Waikiki, Hawaii in June 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After nearly a week of closures, the Board of Water Supply has said all lanes of Kuhio Avenue have been reopened.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Kuhio Avenue had been closed for repairs on a 24-inch water main break that was first reported on Tuesday, June 27.

While repairs were completed by Saturday, July 1 it took until Sunday, July 2, for all roadways to reopen.

Before it reopened by 2 a.m., Kuhio Avenue was initially closed between Paoakalani and Ohua avenues during repairs.

While BWS reported that none of their customers’ water was affected, one resort in the area experienced a power outage in one of its towers.

Because of the power outage, the Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa was forced to relocate hundreds of guests to surrounding hotels.

Over the course of the repair process, BWS continued to report that the repair process was complicated because of other utility lines near the water main break.

When working on repairing water main breaks, the BWS said their primary focus is protecting public health and safety.

The process for repairing water main breaks, according to BWS, is to first stop water loss and isolate the broken section.

They then notify other utilities that may be in the affected area and work to minimize the impact on customers whose water may be affected.

The next process includes working on repairing the break, returning water service and restoring the affected roads.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The BWS has a phone number available at all times of day for citizens to report possible water main breaks; if there is a potential break nearby, dial (808) 748-5000 and press 1.