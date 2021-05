HONOLULU (KHON2) — King Street onto the H-1 east freeway was shut down on Friday, May 28, due to a motor vehicle accident.

The City and County of Honolulu reported the shut down around 6:48 p.m. Friday in the Waialae area.

Officials are advising motorists to use alternate routes while the shut down is in effect.