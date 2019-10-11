Kilauea Road lane closures Oct. 11 and 14

The Department of Public Works is announcing that a portion of Kīlauea road, from Kaikala Street to Titcomb Street, will be closed on Oct. 11 and Oct 14 to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road construction work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained. Flaggers will be positioned to assist motorists during these closures.

Please make the appropriate arrangements to accommodate the necessary road closures, use alternate routes, and allow for extra time to get to destinations.

Anyone with questions may contact Michael Lingaton at 808-651-3478, Bryson Vivas at 808-561-3700 of Maui Kupono Builders, or the County of Kaua‘i Roads Division at 241-4847.