HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a water main break in Kailua on Friday, June 10, at around 10:49 a.m.

According to HPD, Kawailoa Road was shut down, and there is no access in or out of Lanikai.

Courtesy of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply

Honolulu Board of Water Supply is repairing a 12-inch pipe in front of Kailua Beach Park. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.