HAIKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui closed the intersection of Nanihoku Place to Kauhikoa Road, makai bound lane, in Haiku, Maui due to a large tree blocking the entire roadway with live wires wrapped around the tree.

The incident happened on Wednesday, July 20, at around 7:55 a.m.

The Maui Electric Company and the Maui County Public Works Department have been notified.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.