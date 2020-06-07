Kauai: Construction work on Maluhia Road from June 7 to July 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction work will be performed on Maluhia Road from June 7 to July 31.

Closures will occur continuously day and night each week from 7 p.m. on Sundays to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

The dates may change depending on the weather and other factors.

Work will consist of shoulder widening and repaving of the road surface from Kaumuali‘i Highway to Kōloa Road.

(Courtesy of Kauai County)

Maluhia Road will be closed in two phases:

Phase 1: From Kōloa Town to Ala Kinoiki, June 7 to June 11; the temporary traffic detour for this phase will be on Ala Kinoiki and Waila‘au Road.

Phase 2: From Ala Kinoiki to Kaumuali‘i Highway, June 19 to July 31; the temporary traffic detour for this phase will be on Kōloa Road, Piko Road, and Kaumuali‘i Highway.

Access to property within the closure area will be permitted only for residents and others who need to access properties within the closed area.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra travel time when driving near the work area, use alternate routes, and to observe and follow all construction traffic controls.

