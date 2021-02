HONOLULU (KHON2) — The contraflow lane on Kapiolani Boulevard has been removed for Friday, Feb. 12, due to a motor vehicle collision near McCully Street.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The contraflow lane is normally in place on weekday mornings from 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and afternoons from 3:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., not including holidays.

There will be no contraflow lane on Kapiolani Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of President’s Day. The Kapiolani contraflow is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Feb. 16.