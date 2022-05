HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kapiolani Boulevard westbound reopened from McCully Street to Pumehana Street after is was closed due to an accident on Oahu.

The accident happened just after 6 p.m. Monday, May 9.

The road closure was announced around 6:25 p.m.

The road opened just before 7 p.m.