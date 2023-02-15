HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a collision that sent two girls to the hospital after the incident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard early Wednesday morning, Feb. 15.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, the two teenage pedestrians were hit by a vehicle. One pedestrian sustained critical injuries and the other was in stable condition.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

From the information they have gathered, EMS said the pedestrians appear to both be 17 years old.

Police investigating an accident on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Police investigating an accident on Kapiolani Boulevard on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

As the investigation continues police have closed off portions of the road between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue.