HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu had announced a road closure.

The road closure was impacting traffic on Kapiʻolani Boulevard.

Officials said that Kapiʻolani Boulevard was closed in both directions between Pensacola and Piʻikoi streets.

The closure was instigated by a possible building fire in the area.