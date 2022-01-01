BWS responding to water main break in Kalihi; some customers may be without water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the HNL Info Alerts, the Kapalama Avenue and N School Street intersection was closed due to an 8-inch water main break nearby.

A Honolulu Board of Water Supply troubleshooter is responding. A spokesperson said that customers who are in the Alewa Heights and Kalihi-Palama area may experience low water pressure or no water at all as repairs are underway.

“The 405’ res is empty, so customers in Kalihi Valley are also without water,” stated the BWS spokesperson.

Additionally, the BWS spokesperson said that water should return “shortly,” but it is unknown when exactly that will be. It is also unknown when the intersection will be reopened.