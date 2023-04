HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that Kapahulu Avenue is closed for a motor vehicle accident.

The closure impacts Kapahulu Avenue in the Makai Direction to Kaimuki Avenue.

Also, HPD said that Kapiʻolani Boulevard to Kapahulu Avenue is shut down but that Kapahulu in the Mauka Direction is Open.

Avoid the area and seek alternate routes.