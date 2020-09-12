Police arrest man who barricaded himself at Aikahi Gardens

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police say a man was holding a woman and a child hostage in Aikahi Gardens housing complex on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The woman and child are safe.
The man was barricaded inside the home.
Negotiators worked to get him to surrender. He surrendered, and was arrested around 2 p.m.
Nearby residents that were in lockdown and will be able to leave. Other residents that got out of the complex safely will be able to return once police are done.
Kaneohe Bay Drive between Lale St. and H3 freeway on/off junction was closed due to the police investigation. It reopened around 3 p.m.
