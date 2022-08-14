KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd.

Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

KHON2 checked in to see if things went smoother on their last day of performances. One pair of locals said they had been in traffic for a couple of hours.

“Yeah, two hours,” Honolulu resident Gigi said.

KHON2 asked if the wait was worth it; “Yeah, of course,” Honolulu resident James said. “Absolutely, bro!”

“I’m going back cause I didn’t see it last night, I was in line for two to three hours,” Gigi said.

“It took so long,” James said.

“And I missed the show,” Gigi said.

Folks seemed in a happy mood on Sunday, however. Some visitors even had time for jokes.

“Uh yeah, we just flew in from Kauai on our private airplane and we were kind of wishing that we had landed at the air show airport,” California visitor Bill Caster said.

The Sepulveda’s heard about Saturday’s backup and found a lookout spot not too far away on Sunday. KHON2 asked if they felt bad when they saw hundreds of cars just behind them.

“Well, not really,” Ewa Beach resident Louis Sepulveda said.

“They’re going to be late,” said Wanda, Louis’ wife, “They’re going to be late for the show! I’m thinking that.”

But they seemed to be right on time.

“Yeah, right? You think if some of them look at us here, they’ll be like, ‘Hey, that’s one good idea,” Louis said.

It was a good idea for Joseph Pahia; He drives Uber and Lyft and brought a passenger to the air show on Saturday.

“It was crazy, it was worse than this. Like you see actual movement, yesterday there was nothing, no movement at all,” Pahia said. “I’m at this location to avoid this traffic! Cause I mean, from this point of view, you can see the entire show and you don’t have to deal with the traffic at all.”

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials said in a statement: