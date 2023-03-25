HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a fatal traffic incident occurred Friday, March 24 in the Kaneʻohe area.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section (TDVHS) reported that around 9:35 p.m. a vehicle hit a utility pole.

A 53-year-old adult female motorist was driving westbound on Keaʻahala Road, according to HPD.

TDVHS said they do not know why, but the motorist veered right on the roadway and collided with a utility pole.

HPD said that Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the motorist to a local area hospital in critical condition. She later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision.

According to HPD, she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident.

HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section is investigating the collision.

This is the 14th vehicular collision related fatality for 2023.

This is the 36th traffic incident that is reported on the HPD traffic information site for 2023. On this site, the police department provides more detailed information on traffic collisions for the city and county of Honolulu.

On Saturday, March 25, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education held a driver and traffic safety education program. This was a collaboration with DTRIC Insurance and Par Hawaiʻi.

The fair is an attempt to bring greater awareness to safe driving skills and techniques and is an effort to work on mitigating the growing number of traffic-related fatalities.

“Whether they are a new driver or someone who has been driving for years, there is always something new to learn,” said Jan Meeker-Sevilla, HIDOE driver and traffic safety education program resource teacher.

The DOE wants to instill safe driving protocols to new and/or inexperienced drivers as well as seasoned veterans of the road.

“Even one fatality or one injury is too many. We want to empower drivers and prospective drivers of all ages with information on practical actions they can take to prevent injuries and fatalities.” concluded Meeker-Sevilla.