HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway is scheduled to be closed over the weekend.

The closure is set for joint repair work to be done by Hawai’i Department of Transportation.

Crews also will be conducting maintenance on the Harano Tunnel during the full closure.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation said the closure will be in the Kaneʻohe-bound direction between the Halawa interchange and Likelike Highway off ramp at Exit 9.

The closure will take place from 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12 through 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.

HDOT recommended that motorists traveling toward Kaneʻohe use the Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

To notify motorists of the closure, electronic message boards will be posted. HDOT also said special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control.

All scheduled roadwork is weather-permitting. HDOT said the roads will reopen for use if the work is finished before Sunday morning.

As always, use caution when approaching the area. Seek alternate routes where possible and avoid the area.