HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions between Kahana Valley Rd & Trout Farm Rd as BWS crews repair to a 30″ main break, the Board of Water Supply confirmed as of Sunday, July 17 at 6 a.m.

The road closure was first announced before 8 p.m Saturday, July 16.

BWS is asking residents to water conservation from residents from East Honolulu to Kahuku. If possible limit water use to cooking and sanitary purposes.

There is water wagon at 52-236 Trout Farm Road. Residents need to bring their own containers for water.

BWS said the main will take time to repair as the main is in an area that is hard to reach.

The Honolulu Police Department stated that a bridge collapsed due to a water main break.