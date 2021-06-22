Portion of Kamehameha Hwy. scheduled to close for Pearl Harbor rail station work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes of Kamehameha Highway between Radford Drive and Center Drive are scheduled to close beginning this weekend.

Crews will be performing overhead work for the Makalapa (Pearl Harbor Naval Base) Station.

The closures begin on Saturday, June 26, from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. These work hours will also be in effect on July 10, 17 and 24.

Westbound motorists on Kamehameha Hwy. will be detoured via Center Drive and Radford Drive to return to Kamehameha Hwy. westbound. Eastbound motorists on Kamehameha Hwy. will be detoured via Radford Dr. and Center Dr. to access Kamehameha Hwy. eastbound and the Pearl Harbor Interchange.

The ramp from westbound Nimitz Hwy. to Kamehameha Hwy. will also be closed. Westbound motorists will be detoured to Valkenburgh St., Bougainville Dr. and Radford Dr. to access Kamehameha Hwy. westbound.

Bus stops along Kamehameha Hwy. will be relocated as needed. Click here for real-time bus arrival information, or call (808) 848-5555. Pedestrians will also be detoured around the project area.