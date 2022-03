HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that parts of Kamehameha Highway onto Lehua Avenue will be closed on Saturday, March 12 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Officials said that they will close the left turn and U-turn lane heading westbound on Kamehameha Highway onto Lehua Avenue.

Drivers heading westbound will be detoured to Acacia Road.