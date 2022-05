HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said they are investigating a motor vehicle collision on Kamehameha Highway near Kaaawa.

Honolulu EMS said they arrived at the scene at around 2 p.m. and administered advanced life support to a 19-year-old male moped driver involved in the collision. He was then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

HNL Info Alert reported the road closure at 2:48 p.m. Roads are closed between 51-094 and 51-108 Kamehameha Hwy.

Officers are on the scene.