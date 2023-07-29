HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu have announced a road closure.

The closure impacts Kamehameha Highway.

Officials said that due to a vehicle collision investigation, Kamehameha Highway at Kualoa Ranch is closed in both directions.

Officials are asking that motorists avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

If you must be in the area, then expect delays and practice patience as law enforcement move along the investigation.