HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break prompted the closure of Kamehameha Highway on the town side of Kualoa Regional Park.

BWS crews are repairing a 3-inch main.

If the water is shut off during repairs, BWS said it will put a water source for anyone impacted. If you use the water source, bring your own containers.

As of 3:50 p.m. all customers had water.