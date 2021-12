HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, at 1:00 a.m., the Board of Water Supply (BWS) said crews have completed the repair of a water line leak on Kamehameha Highway, between Tutu Place and Ikuwai Place in Haleiwa.

According to BWS, the contraflow was removed and both lanes reopen to regular traffic.