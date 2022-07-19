HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both directions between Kahana Valley and Trout Farm Roads in the Kahana Bay area due to a 30-inch main break.

The road was first closed on Saturday, July 16, after a bridge collapsed due to a water main break.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, cars will be turned around. Traffic is expected to open fully by the end of the week, according to BWS. However, water is expected to be restored by next Sunday.

State crews repair a bridge that collapsed on Saturday, July 16, due to a water main break.

BWS urges water conservation from Waimanalo to Ka’a’awa.

