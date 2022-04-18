HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes of Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Laumaka Street will be closed nightly from Sunday, April 24 to Thursday, June 30 overnight from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The reason the highway will be closed is because HART contractors Shimmick/Traylor/Granite Joint-Venture will be working on the overhead rail guideway for the Airport Guideway and stations.

Pedestrians will have detours too.

There will be access to the local businesses.

“We are actively building a rail station there in the Middle Street Transit Center and the work kind of extends out over the highway over there,” said Joey Manahan, HART government relations and community involvement. “The guideway work and so we will be completing some of that work and in order for us to do that we’re gonna have to have some road closures.”

Motorists traveling on the H-1 Freeway eastbound towards Exit 18B (Middle Street/Dillingham Boulevard) will be detoured via Middle Street, North King Street then Kalihi Street to access Dillingham Boulevard.

The Nimitz Highway eastbound ramp to Dillingham Boulevard will also be closed. Motorists traveling eastbound on Nimitz Highway will be detoured via Pu’uhale Road to access Dillingham Boulevard.

Motorists traveling westbound on Dillingham Boulevard will be detoured via Kalihi Street, North King Street, Ola Lane, then Middle Street to access Nimitz Highway and the H-1 Freeway.

For additional information on the project, please visit the project website at www.honolulutransit.org, call the project’s 24-Hour Hotline at 808-566-2299, or email info@honolulutransit.org.