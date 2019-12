HONOLULU (KHON2)– Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions as a traffic accident near Turtle Bay Resort.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Fire crews say a woman was pinned in the vehicle, and another vehicle had two patients that got out on their own.

The 69-year-old woman who was pinned is in critical condition according to EMS.

Two men ages 18 and 20 were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.